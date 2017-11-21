11 ways to say hello for World Hello Day

World Hello Day is observed annually on November 21 to encourage conflicts to be resolved through communication.

It’s the 45th edition of the tradition, which began in response to a conflict between Egypt and Israel in 1973, and people in hundreds of countries will today observe it.

Observers of the holiday are asked to say hello to at least 10 people – so to help you on your quest for that magic number, here are 11 ways you can mix up your hellos.

1. Hi

For people who like their greetings succinct.

Will Ferrell Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Hiya

For if you’re in a good mood.

Forrest Gump Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Hey

Bizarrely can also be both an expression of anger…

Pay Attention To Me Hello GIF by hero0fwar - Find & Share on GIPHY

… and the first word you said to your new Tinder match.

New Girl Television GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Ey up

For Emmerdale fans.

I Don'T Wanna Be An Asshole Anymore Waving GIF by The Menzingers - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Yo

Because you’re trying to be cool about it.

Full House Flirting GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. G’day

Insert Australian stereotype here.

Australian GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Ahoy there

Because pirates and stuff.

Pirate GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Greetings!

Often requires a deep booming voice or classy top hat to carry off.

Top Hat Flirting GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Good (insert time of day here)

For if you want to show off that you’re aware it’s morning, evening or night time.

Jim Carrey Good Evening GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Howdy

If you follow it up with partner you probably wear a cowboy hat and are a toy. Cue more Tom Hanks.

Toy Story Shark GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Sup

See “Yo”.

Whats Up Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
