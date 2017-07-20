11 tips to keep you from being an awful aeroplane passenger

Twitter is ablaze with criticism for inconsiderate plane passengers, after a user shared a tweet featuring a pair of feet hanging out where they definitely shouldn’t be.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

If this has got you thinking about your flying habits, take a look at our top tips for appropriate behaviour in the skies.

1. Have a polite chat with your neighbour – but keep it short

It’s nice to say a quick hello to your seat-mate, particularly for a long haul flight. A little politeness could go a long way when you need to clamber over them to get to the loo.

Adults say not to talk to strangers but mom and I met our best friend on a plane sitting next to us — emily gummo-baer (@emilybaer_rawr) May 24, 2017

You never know, you could end up with a friend for life.

2. Keep the PDA in check





There’s nothing wrong with a quick cuddle with your partner on a plane, but keep the smooching and other stuff to a minimum – it just makes other people feel uncomfortable.

3. Don’t put your feet in anyone else’s space…



TOE FOOD WITH A SIDE OF JAM. #bonappeFEET #toefu #footfood ✈👣🔪🍴😳🚫✈ • • • • • #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #flightgoals #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #frequentflier A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on May 17, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

… Or on anything people have to touch afterwards. This includes tray tables, safety cards and arm rests. At the very least, wear socks!

Help! @VirginAmerica girl behind me, feet on my armrest, smell awful!! How do I handle without making a scene? JFK-SFO VX 0029 I'm seat 14F! — Nancy Tengra (@ntengra) July 18, 2017

4. Use the lights and fans above your head appropriately



Genius passenger heats up slice of #pizza using reading light. News at 11… 🍕✈🍕✈🍕✈🍕 A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Sock drying service now available in row 18! ✈👣👞🔨✈ #TRIGGERED #keepitclassykids 😂 #iCant 🔪 #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #frequentflier A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

The fan is to cool you down, not dry your socks. No one wants your foot odour swirling around the plane.

5. Make it clear to cabin crew if you’d like to be woken up to be fed.

Take some advice from this organised lady – a little sign and an enviable neck rest and eye mask should do the trick.

Passenger Shaming or Passenger GENIUS?! 👍✈😂❤📋✒📝✈ #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #frequentflier A post shared by Passenger Shaming (@passengershaming) on Oct 17, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Then you won’t be upset if you go hungry, or get woken from your slumber.

6. Reclaim that armrest



Middle seat gets priority, people. It’s the one small perk for being squashed between two strangers for hours on end.

If someone has stolen your armrest, take action.

7. Be careful stowing that baggage!



I just hit a small child in the head with my bag and he still let me exit the plane first. What a tiny gentleman. #hopeforhumanity — Charlotte Babad (@CharlotteBabad) March 20, 2013

If your bag’s too heavy, ask for help – don’t risk taking out a little old lady or defenceless child, who just wanted to go on holiday, with your humongous case.

8. Don’t hog the toilets



Wait, was, wasn't there just two people in there?Naughty Americans! 😂😂😂 #milehighclubFor licensing/usage requests please email licensing@ladbiblegroup.com Posted by David Eve on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Whatever you are doing in there, and even if it’s just beautifying yourself, taking too long about it is selfish.

Planes have an average of four bathrooms to be shared by more than 100 people, so you are bound to be holding up someone who is bursting for the loo.

9. Mile-high action is not on

It’s just disgusting to get up to the naughty stuff in that environment.

10. Control your kids

We’re not talking about crying babies here – they can’t help it. Just stop your children from kicking the seat in front, or running up and down the aisles smacking into people. If only Virgin Kids Class was a real thing.

11. Avoid plane rage

This is the most important edict of all.

How many flights are made worse because of people getting super-angry about relatively small things? If you feel yourself getting tetchy, take a deep breath, count to seven, and think about how angry you’d be if you weren’t trapped in a tin can in the sky.