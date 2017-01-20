11 thoughts Donald Trump might have when he moves into the White House
20/01/2017 - 07:21:02Back to Discover Home
Spare a thought for Donald Trump as he makes the White House his new pad on Friday.
Moving house can be stressful at the best of times – and if Joe Biden’s had anything to do with it, the new US president is in for an especially bumpy moving day.
1. *bursts through door* HONEY I’m HO- oh god what’s that smell?
Joe: Yes, that was me.— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) November 12, 2016
Obama: Please stop.
Joe: I will not stop. This room will smell so bad when he gets here.
Obama: Joe...
Joe: Nope. pic.twitter.com/49WkhsUwvr
2. Was it…me?
Biden: can i put whoopee cushions under all the chairs before he gets here— rudy mustang (@roostermustache) November 11, 2016
Obama: joe im on the phone
Biden:*muttering* u didnt say not to pic.twitter.com/qfjh3ffkPE
3. This lot have GOT to go.
Obama: did you put the band of mariachis in his bedroom?— Baerzón (@baerzon) November 13, 2016
Joe: and also the flag of Mexico
Obama: really?
Joe: sure
Obama: good job pic.twitter.com/Wacpj4MuZt
4. Let’s see what CNN is saying about me, if I could just find the…
Joe: "What if we take batteries out of all of the remotes before we leave"— MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) November 11, 2016
Barack:" Joe we can't-"
Joe: "Or we could cut all the cords" pic.twitter.com/SHrCkr8ZPs
5. Pfft, I’ll check Twitter…
Biden: I'm not giving them the wifi password— uncle jesse (@pieceofjay) November 11, 2016
Obama: Joe...
Biden: I said what I said pic.twitter.com/l17SaIeQke
6. Nevermind let’s have an explore. Ooh what’s this?
biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk— memes (@DailyMemeSuppIy) November 11, 2016
obama: joe pic.twitter.com/uzHNPNT8dX
7. Oh em gee. This is NOT fake news. Right, where’s my computer? OK, enter login…
Biden: Hillary was saying they took the W's off the keyboards when Bush won!— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016
Obama: Joe put-
Biden: I TOOK THE T'S, THEY CAN ONLY TYPE RUMP pic.twitter.com/D6Vh7Zu429
8. FINE I’ll have to write this down …
Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump— The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016
Obama: Why?
Joe: Because he bringing his own.
Obama: ???
Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3
9. Ugh, I need a freshen up. What the…? Why are all the toiletries so damn small?
Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
Biden: He's got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww
10. And what are these chips doing here?!
Biden: *whispers* I left a bag of Cheetos in the bathroom.— Common White Girl (@girlposts) November 16, 2016
Obama: Why?
Biden: in case he needs to powder his nose.
Obama: Joe.... pic.twitter.com/GHUAqwrHlC
11. Hmm they’re making me hungry. *doorbell goes* Who could that be?
"I know Joe called and ordered 500 pizzas to be delivered on January 21st, but I need you to cancel that order." pic.twitter.com/UQc7GoDSIn— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016
Oh Joe.
Of course, none of us will ever know what thoughts really went through Trump’s head on move-in day. But it was fun imagining this chaos, hey?
Join the conversation - comment here