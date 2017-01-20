11 thoughts Donald Trump might have when he moves into the White House

Back to Discover Home

Spare a thought for Donald Trump as he makes the White House his new pad on Friday.

Moving house can be stressful at the best of times – and if Joe Biden’s had anything to do with it, the new US president is in for an especially bumpy moving day.

1. *bursts through door* HONEY I’m HO- oh god what’s that smell?

2. Was it…me?

3. This lot have GOT to go.

4. Let’s see what CNN is saying about me, if I could just find the…

5. Pfft, I’ll check Twitter…

6. Nevermind let’s have an explore. Ooh what’s this?

7. Oh em gee. This is NOT fake news. Right, where’s my computer? OK, enter login…

8. FINE I’ll have to write this down …

9. Ugh, I need a freshen up. What the…? Why are all the toiletries so damn small?

10. And what are these chips doing here?!

11. Hmm they’re making me hungry. *doorbell goes* Who could that be?

Oh Joe.

Of course, none of us will ever know what thoughts really went through Trump’s head on move-in day. But it was fun imagining this chaos, hey?
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Inaguration, Joe Biden, Politics, President, White House

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover