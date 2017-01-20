11 thoughts Donald Trump might have when he moves into the White House

Spare a thought for Donald Trump as he makes the White House his new pad on Friday.

Moving house can be stressful at the best of times – and if Joe Biden’s had anything to do with it, the new US president is in for an especially bumpy moving day.

1. *bursts through door* HONEY I’m HO- oh god what’s that smell?

Joe: Yes, that was me.



Obama: Please stop.



Joe: I will not stop. This room will smell so bad when he gets here.



Obama: Joe...



Joe: Nope. pic.twitter.com/49WkhsUwvr — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) November 12, 2016

2. Was it…me?

Biden: can i put whoopee cushions under all the chairs before he gets here



Obama: joe im on the phone



Biden:*muttering* u didnt say not to pic.twitter.com/qfjh3ffkPE — rudy mustang (@roostermustache) November 11, 2016

3. This lot have GOT to go.

Obama: did you put the band of mariachis in his bedroom?

Joe: and also the flag of Mexico

Obama: really?

Joe: sure

Obama: good job pic.twitter.com/Wacpj4MuZt — Baerzón (@baerzon) November 13, 2016

4. Let’s see what CNN is saying about me, if I could just find the…

Joe: "What if we take batteries out of all of the remotes before we leave"



Barack:" Joe we can't-"



Joe: "Or we could cut all the cords" pic.twitter.com/SHrCkr8ZPs — MistyKnightsTwistOut (@Steph_I_Will) November 11, 2016

5. Pfft, I’ll check Twitter…

Biden: I'm not giving them the wifi password



Obama: Joe...



Biden: I said what I said pic.twitter.com/l17SaIeQke — uncle jesse (@pieceofjay) November 11, 2016

6. Nevermind let’s have an explore. Ooh what’s this?

biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk

obama: joe pic.twitter.com/uzHNPNT8dX — memes (@DailyMemeSuppIy) November 11, 2016

7. Oh em gee. This is NOT fake news. Right, where’s my computer? OK, enter login…

Biden: Hillary was saying they took the W's off the keyboards when Bush won!

Obama: Joe put-

Biden: I TOOK THE T'S, THEY CAN ONLY TYPE RUMP pic.twitter.com/D6Vh7Zu429 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 13, 2016

8. FINE I’ll have to write this down …

Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump

Obama: Why?

Joe: Because he bringing his own.

Obama: ???

Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3 — The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016

9. Ugh, I need a freshen up. What the…? Why are all the toiletries so damn small?

Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?

Biden: He's got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

10. And what are these chips doing here?!

Biden: *whispers* I left a bag of Cheetos in the bathroom.



Obama: Why?



Biden: in case he needs to powder his nose.



Obama: Joe.... pic.twitter.com/GHUAqwrHlC — Common White Girl (@girlposts) November 16, 2016

11. Hmm they’re making me hungry. *doorbell goes* Who could that be?

"I know Joe called and ordered 500 pizzas to be delivered on January 21st, but I need you to cancel that order." pic.twitter.com/UQc7GoDSIn — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Oh Joe.

Of course, none of us will ever know what thoughts really went through Trump’s head on move-in day. But it was fun imagining this chaos, hey?