11 things you only know if you’re a total wuss in the cold

Today is set to be the chilliest day of the week, which is bad news for all of us already suffering in this cold snap.

Long gone are the days of summer sun and not needing to wear thermals. However, there’s no doubt some are feeling this weather more than others.

If you’re a bit of a wimp in the cold, you’ll be keenly aware of the fact the cold can have a huge affect on both your mental and physical happiness. Chances are you’ll recognise a few of these things if you too are seriously hating on the weather right now.

(PA)

1. You spend your day desperately Googling the weather forecast

And no, a heatwave isn’t suddenly going to hit.

2. You’ve stocked up on all the vitamins in the world

In this weather you have one mission and one mission only: to not get sick.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

3. You wear so many layers you feel like the Michelin man

It’s not unheard of for you to simultaneously be wearing multiple sets of hats, scarves and gloves. Fashion isn’t really a thing for you in this weather.

4. You’ve taken up meditation

You think it’ll help take your mind off the cold, but really, you’re just lying in bed thinking about how freezing it is.

5. Your social life has taken a serious toll

Why would you want to leave your house in this weather?

6. You’re newly obsessed with moisturising

Cold weather = dry skin, so you’re armed with three different types of lipbalm every time you brave the outdoors.

Go through so much lip balm this time of year, I hate the cold — Emily (@emiilywarren) November 29, 2017

7. You’ve spent a whole lot of time researching SAD

Cold weather and super short days really has you down – could you actually have Seasonal Affective Disorder?!

8. You wear snow boots everywhere

This is down to an overwhelming fear of slipping on ice.

9. You’ve seriously considered not going to work

It’s not that you don’t like your job – it’s just the fact you have to brave going outside to get there.

10. You’ve accidentally walked out the front door wearing a blanket more than once

The worst thing? It was so cold you didn’t take it back home, but just shamelessly continued with your day.

11. Nothing makes you happier than being inside

Preferably under a blanket, next to a fire, and drinking hot chocolate. Let’s face it, no one is going to accuse you of being an outdoorsy type any time soon.