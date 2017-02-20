11 things you need to know about Burberry's London Fashion Week show

Burberry certainly puts on an impressive show at London Fashion Week.

And as you’d expect, CEO Christopher Bailey produced a beautiful collection, which was showcased on the ramp in front of a star-studded audience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the glamorous event at Makers House in Manette Street.

1. Beaded capelets made an appearance and we predict they are on course to become the fashion It Girl’s newest accessory.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

2. We also saw hand-looped capes, which were created from 50 metres of rope on a specialist embroidery machine.

#LFW |🖤| #BurberryShow | #Burberry #SeeNowBuyNow #BurberryMakersHouse | #MCsfilate A post shared by Marie Claire Italia (@marieclaireitalia) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

3. OK, it’s pretty safe to say the entire show was mostly about capelets.

Burberry finale: all capes. All available for custom orders. All epochs of history. Not all spear-resistant. pic.twitter.com/Sy2XFEwiWu — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) February 20, 2017

4. Although, there were some rather stylish asymmetrical dresses.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

5. Not to mention a strong coat game – although we wouldn’t expect anything less.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

5. The collection was inspired by the works of British sculptor Henry Moore.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

6. And as a tribute, the Burberry models strutted around one of his sculptures.

It's a Henry Moore evening for #LFW with our friends @burberry #henrymoore #fashionweek #BurberryMakersHouse 🇬🇧 A post shared by Claridge's (@claridgeshotel) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:17am PST

7. This barrel-style handbag made an appearance and now we all want it to be our next arm candy.

8. The Frow was star-studded (naturally), and included the likes of Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz and Suki Waterhouse.

(Isabel Infantes/PA/Joel Ryan/AP)

9. The brand’s global ambassador Chris Wu was also in attendance.

10. Burberry went full monochrome for the grand finale.

11. And the good news is, you don’t have to wait six months to buy some of the pieces because Burberry made a strategic move last year to produce seasonless collections.

(Burberry screenshot)

If you have a few grand to spare, that is.