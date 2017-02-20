11 things you need to know about Burberry's London Fashion Week show
Burberry certainly puts on an impressive show at London Fashion Week.
And as you’d expect, CEO Christopher Bailey produced a beautiful collection, which was showcased on the ramp in front of a star-studded audience.
Here’s everything you need to know about the glamorous event at Makers House in Manette Street.
1. Beaded capelets made an appearance and we predict they are on course to become the fashion It Girl’s newest accessory.
2. We also saw hand-looped capes, which were created from 50 metres of rope on a specialist embroidery machine.
3. OK, it’s pretty safe to say the entire show was mostly about capelets.
Burberry finale: all capes. All available for custom orders. All epochs of history. Not all spear-resistant. pic.twitter.com/Sy2XFEwiWu— Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) February 20, 2017
4. Although, there were some rather stylish asymmetrical dresses.
5. Not to mention a strong coat game – although we wouldn’t expect anything less.
5. The collection was inspired by the works of British sculptor Henry Moore.
6. And as a tribute, the Burberry models strutted around one of his sculptures.
7. This barrel-style handbag made an appearance and now we all want it to be our next arm candy.
Quite like the new @Burberry small DK88 Barrel #bag . #thinkingtotty #burberry #fashion #accessories pic.twitter.com/OttrjGIDJW— Sumiran K Sahni (@Sumiran_KS) February 20, 2017
8. The Frow was star-studded (naturally), and included the likes of Naomi Campbell, Penelope Cruz and Suki Waterhouse.
9. The brand’s global ambassador Chris Wu was also in attendance.
#KrisWu arrives ahead of the #BurberryShow wearing pieces from the new February 2017 collection #LFW pic.twitter.com/7f4eFINtVE— Burberry (@Burberry) February 20, 2017
10. Burberry went full monochrome for the grand finale.
Embellished monochromatic finale at Burberry. #LFW pic.twitter.com/2HtkC5jKEw— M.🥀 (@meenavoguee) February 20, 2017
11. And the good news is, you don’t have to wait six months to buy some of the pieces because Burberry made a strategic move last year to produce seasonless collections.
If you have a few grand to spare, that is.
