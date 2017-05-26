11 songs you should be listening to that celebrate what's great about Manchester

There are many things associated with Manchester, not least of them its vibrant music scene.

So as the city vows to stand united in the wake of the deadly concert terror attack on Monday, here are 11 songs – either written about the city or by people from it – that go some way to symbolising its spirit.

1. The Smiths – There Is A Light That Never Goes Out

The lyrics from this archetypal Mancunian band seem particularly relatable to the resilience the people of the city have shown in the aftermath.

2. Oasis – Don’t Look Back In Anger

This song appears to have become the unofficial tribute to the city after mourners gathered in St Ann’s Square for the minute’s silence joined together in a moving rendition of a quintessential Oasis track.

3. Elbow – Station Approach

The lyrics touch upon that fond feeling you get when you return to the place you call home – something many people have said they feel about Manchester, whether actually residents or not.

4. Doves – Winter Hill

This Cheshire band sing about a familiar sight seen just north of Manchester and open with the poignant words “Wherever you go, you will be with me.”

5. The Beautiful South – Manchester

This record recognises something else Manchester is great at doing – raining.

6. Gomez – Whippin’ Piccadilly

With a large amount of Manchester’s sport and music scene continuing to carry on, the fun-filled day described in this song is far from a distant memory.

7. Stone Roses – Waterfall

This striking song can either be interpreted to be about a resolute woman or a resolute country – but the theme of defiance is clear and fitting.

8. Oasis – Let There Be Love

Oasis couldn’t not make a second entrance onto the playlist, this time with a song that spreads the sentiment of peace.

9. The Times – Manchester

This song is filled with cultural references for the city, from the Hacienda to the Happy Mondays. And it finishes with the line “Manchester, I’ll always love you”.

10. The Courteeners – Not Nineteen Forever

This track was named as Manchester United’s official song of celebration when they won the Premier League in 2013 and with a line like – “Asked me would I like to go for tea and toast” – it couldn’t really get more Manc.

11. The Hollies – He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother

The band, who were formed from Manchester, sing about showing strength and carrying on with whatever lies ahead – a message the people of the city, and around the world, really want to embrace.