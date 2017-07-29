11 reasons why going to the cinema alone is the best

Going to the cinema is traditionally a group activity, where you and your friends can see the latest film while sharing some overpriced popcorn.

But have you ever tried it on your own, for an experience unsullied by your distracting (but lovely) mates?

If you haven’t, it’s definitely something you need to try – and here’s why.

1. You get to watch exactly what you want

We’re all familiar with the royal pain that is working out what to watch with your friends – half of whom will want to watch a Marvel movie, while the other half opting for some trashy romcom.

If you’re on your own, you can make that decision entirely for yourself and miss out on a whole lot of bickering followed by a movie you didn’t really want to see.

2. There’s no judgement

OK, so you *may* have avoided seeing an Oscar-nominated film and opted for Magic Mike instead – but who cares! No one has to know…

As an extra bonus, you can wear your comfiest tracksuit and basically pretend like you’re in your living room, just seeing the latest release.

3. It’s the ultimate ‘me time’

Going to the cinema alone is one of the highest forms of self care — Holy Moly (@possiblyholly) June 2, 2017

Nothing says self-care and self-love like hitting up the movies on your own.

Team going to the cinema alone, because self love🙌 — Tunde (@jcooltee) March 30, 2017

It gives you the opportunity to switch off from the outside world for a couple of hours. With our phones constantly glued to our hands, that’s a pretty rare but golden opportunity.

4. You’ll feel strong and independent

I'm gonna go watch THE MUMMY alone tonight at the cinema because that's what winners do. — Gabe Dowrick (@GabeDowrick) June 21, 2017

You don’t need anyone with you to do what you love, AKA drink a litre of Coke and eat pick ‘n’ mix in front of the newest Despicable Me! movie.

5. You don’t have to share your snacks

No more grubby hands taking your popcorn, and best yet, you can choose the flavour! (Sweet and salty mix, obviously).

6. Heck, you can even bring your own in

currently alone at the cinema with a burrito and a bottle of wine in my handbag — tash (@sashasvelours) May 26, 2017

Smuggle your own food and booze from home and – A; you’ll save money, and B; you’re far less likely to get caught if you’re on your own. Just sayin’.

7. You can judge other people to your heart’s content

I saw this guy who was only about twelve on his awkward first date in the cinema and he tripped up the stairs 😂 — WaterOffNaomi'sLegs (@NoD4yButTod4y) December 30, 2016

Don’t be under any illusion that going to the cinema is purely for the films. In fact, you can snack on your popcorn and settle in for some prime people watching.

Top tip: Keep an eye out for embarrassingly awkward first dates.

8. There are no distractions during the movie

As much as you love your friends and family, you don’t need their constant updates loudly whispered to you during the film. You’re just trying to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming in peace!

9. You’re basically guaranteed a good seat

When there's only one seat left in a fully booked wonder woman cinema and you thank the heavens for coming alone — hans (@mrhanslee) June 2, 2017

Normally when you turn up with a bunch of friends at a busy time, you’re forced to sit right at the front or far side – and that’s if you’re lucky enough to be seated together.

No such troubles if you’re on your own, as you’ll most likely be able to choose a prime spot for your solo self.

10. You can let your emotions out

Horror movie? Scream to your heart’s content. Sad flick? Yep, let the waterworks roll on. Comedy? Giggle away!

If you’re on your own you can really let all your emotions out. OK, you might get some odd looks if you’re screaming for the whole film, but what the heck? You don’t know those people.

11. You’ll discover a bit more about yourself

went to the cinema alone...one of the bravest thing i did today fahdhfj — debe (@earpsplaza) June 4, 2017

This one is true for basically all solitary activities. Instead of constantly interacting with other people and worrying about everyone else, you actually get to focus on you.

It’s an opportunity to be selfish that rarely comes around, and who knows – you might learn something new about yourself. At the very least, you’ll be proud of yourself for doing something brave, even if it sounds trivial.