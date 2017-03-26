11 puzzling thoughts you may have had as the clocks went forward

It’s that dreaded time of year again.

As people wake up blearier-eyed than expected, the going forward of the clocks can bring about a series of confusing and troubling thoughts.

Here, we collected a few you may be able to relate to…

1. “Sorry what?”

Clock: 00:59



Me: one more episode and then I'll sleep at 2am



Clock: 02:00



Me:#clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/abgkvG4CET — fahima (@fahimaidk) March 26, 2017

2. “What time is it?”

The awkward moment when people on Facebook are asking 'What time is it?' all day today because they can't function #clocksgoforward — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) March 26, 2017

3. “Someone call 999.”

⏰ Urgent appeal for witnesses this morning after a theft overnight of one whole hour of sleep!! #britishsummertime #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/76G2WwfE33 — PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) March 26, 2017

4. “I’m literally Doctor Who though.”

5. “How on earth do I change a car clock?”

6. “Gosh this system is anti-social.”

I think this is a very good point. #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/N6ZJob7zPx — Andy Bell (@andytheteacher) March 25, 2017

7. “Wait – if the clocks can change…”

The #clocksgoforward which means it's #britishsummertime but don't forget to set your scales back two stones in time for Easter!#Chocolate pic.twitter.com/5VgMZfSDOK — Hacker T Dog (@CBBC_Hacker) March 26, 2017

8. “Obviously it’s not Father’s Day.”

So even if we are offered a lie in this Mothers Day it's already been taken away from us!! Marvellous! #daylightsavings #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/VykoH5PnGI — Hey Mummy (@heymummytv) March 25, 2017

9. “Aha! But I can make a political point…”

Remember, the clocks go forward 1 hour on Sunday, and then back 50 years on Wednesday. 🇬🇧#Article50 #clocksgoforward — Theresa May (@QueenBrexit) March 24, 2017

10. “Mm lateness cake.”

Somewhere at a police station near you today, someone will be buying cakes for the shift as they turn up an hour late! #clocksgoforward — Supt South Worcs (@SuptKevPurcell) March 26, 2017

11. “Well, at least it’s summer time…”