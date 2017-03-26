11 puzzling thoughts you may have had as the clocks went forward
26/03/2017 - 10:29:01Back to Discover Home
It’s that dreaded time of year again.
As people wake up blearier-eyed than expected, the going forward of the clocks can bring about a series of confusing and troubling thoughts.
Here, we collected a few you may be able to relate to…
1. “Sorry what?”
Clock: 00:59— fahima (@fahimaidk) March 26, 2017
Me: one more episode and then I'll sleep at 2am
Clock: 02:00
Me:#clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/abgkvG4CET
2. “What time is it?”
The awkward moment when people on Facebook are asking 'What time is it?' all day today because they can't function #clocksgoforward— MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) March 26, 2017
3. “Someone call 999.”
⏰ Urgent appeal for witnesses this morning after a theft overnight of one whole hour of sleep!! #britishsummertime #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/76G2WwfE33— PC Dave Wise (@CopThatCooks) March 26, 2017
4. “I’m literally Doctor Who though.”
It's nearly Time Travelling time ⏰— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 25, 2017
UK & European whovians, don't forget the #ClocksGoForward @ 1am tonight!#TimeyWimey #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/bWW0zKOVqw
5. “How on earth do I change a car clock?”
True 😂 #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/aPZgPgkDuV— Holly (@hollysergeant) March 25, 2017
6. “Gosh this system is anti-social.”
I think this is a very good point. #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/N6ZJob7zPx— Andy Bell (@andytheteacher) March 25, 2017
7. “Wait – if the clocks can change…”
The #clocksgoforward which means it's #britishsummertime but don't forget to set your scales back two stones in time for Easter!#Chocolate pic.twitter.com/5VgMZfSDOK— Hacker T Dog (@CBBC_Hacker) March 26, 2017
8. “Obviously it’s not Father’s Day.”
So even if we are offered a lie in this Mothers Day it's already been taken away from us!! Marvellous! #daylightsavings #clocksgoforward pic.twitter.com/VykoH5PnGI— Hey Mummy (@heymummytv) March 25, 2017
9. “Aha! But I can make a political point…”
Remember, the clocks go forward 1 hour on Sunday, and then back 50 years on Wednesday. 🇬🇧#Article50 #clocksgoforward— Theresa May (@QueenBrexit) March 24, 2017
10. “Mm lateness cake.”
Somewhere at a police station near you today, someone will be buying cakes for the shift as they turn up an hour late! #clocksgoforward— Supt South Worcs (@SuptKevPurcell) March 26, 2017
11. “Well, at least it’s summer time…”
British Summer Time begins with blue skies! #looe #beach #cornwall #coast #clocksgoforward #britishsummertime #walkswithethel 🐾 pic.twitter.com/yPsEBX4YlX— walkswithethel (@walkswithethel) March 26, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here