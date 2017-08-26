11 pics of man’s best friends sticking their tongues out for National Dog Day

It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend with National Dog Day on August 26.

To join in the fun here’s a collection of daft dogs seemingly sticking their tongues out as the photographer takes their shot.

1. Blue Peter dogs Lucy and Mabel being super cool in 2009

(Yui Mok/PA)

2. Patriotic Molly living up to her British Bulldog name

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

3. Huskies in training

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

4. Puppies! And a sticky out tongue

(PA)

5. A greyhound taking a pause between races

(John Walton/Empics Sport)

6. A dog working a pair of sunglasses

(Jane Mingay/PA)

7. Bow, big eyes and cute tongue. Swoon.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

8. Dog in a deerstalker. Eeks!

(PA)

4. Huskies just being really cute

(Andrew Milligan/PA)

10. Dogs in hats are adorable

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

11. Good dog