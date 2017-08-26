11 pics of man’s best friends sticking their tongues out for National Dog Day

It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend with National Dog Day on August 26.

To join in the fun here’s a collection of daft dogs seemingly sticking their tongues out as the photographer takes their shot.

1. Blue Peter dogs Lucy and Mabel being super cool in 2009

Blue Peter Dogs Mabel and Lucy in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

2. Patriotic Molly living up to her British Bulldog name

British Bulldog Molly in a British scarf (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

3. Huskies in training

Huskies in training for a dog rally (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

4. Puppies! And a sticky out tongue

A dog with her 15 puppies
(PA)

5. A greyhound taking a pause between races

A greyhound between races at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium
(John Walton/Empics Sport)

6. A dog working a pair of sunglasses

A dog wearing sunglasses (Jane Mingay/PA)
(Jane Mingay/PA)

7. Bow, big eyes and cute tongue. Swoon.

Luci, a Yorkshire Terrier during crufts
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

8. Dog in a deerstalker. Eeks!

A dog wearing a deerstalker hat
(PA)

4. Huskies just being really cute

Husky dog preparing for a race (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

10. Dogs in hats are adorable

Heatwave hits the UK
(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

11. Good dog

Dog having fun with a ball
(sanjagrujic/Getty Images)
