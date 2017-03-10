11 pampered pooches which prove even Crufts dogs are just like us
You probably think Crufts is just a dog show where the most pampered, talented or fluffy dogs in Britain gather to be given awards they don’t care about or understand – but that’s where you’re wrong.
Looking further into images from the competition, we’ve found something much, much deeper – a reflection of human life and personality.
Here are some Crufts dogs you may be able to relate to.
1. When you’re still up for fun and games but your SO is too tired.
2. When you go to one reggae gig and you think you’re Rastafarian now.
3. When you’ve just changed your look and you’re daring someone to criticise it.
4. When one hairdresser isn’t enough because you’re fancy.
5. When you walk into da club with your crew post-perm looking fresh AF.
6. When you’ve been to Ann Summers and you hurry home to show your SO.
7. When your older sister wants to do your hair and you’re too small to fight it.
8. When you’re rich enough for personal grooming but spend your Christmases working the grottos.
9. When you’re a messy eater but your family try to make you feel better about it by personalising your bib.
10. When it’s been a long week at work but your masseur Pablo’s hands are magic.
11. When your Chewbacca impression is on point but you still want to look fancy.
