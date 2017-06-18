11 of the best 'the floor is' memes that are taking over the internet

Most people will remember spending time as a child imagining the floor was lava, and doing everything in your power to avoid it – from jumping across furniture to hanging on to anything within reach.

But who knew that all these years later the game would still be relevant?

The “the floor is” meme has swept social media recently, and these are some of the best examples that people have come up with.

1. Some have been incredibly political

2. And not just British politics

3. Actually, not even current politics

4. Some are just quite painful to see

5. While others have a positive message

6. Some centre on popular culture

7. And can go deep

8. Really, really deep

9. But sometimes, honestly, there’s no escaping the floor

10. The floor can feel shamelessly great

11. And sometimes, there’s no shame at all
