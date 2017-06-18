11 of the best 'the floor is' memes that are taking over the internet

Most people will remember spending time as a child imagining the floor was lava, and doing everything in your power to avoid it – from jumping across furniture to hanging on to anything within reach.

But who knew that all these years later the game would still be relevant?

The “the floor is” meme has swept social media recently, and these are some of the best examples that people have come up with.

1. Some have been incredibly political

2. And not just British politics

The floor is "liberty and justice for all" pic.twitter.com/Y2FhaY4Kgo — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) June 16, 2017

3. Actually, not even current politics

The floor is capitalism pic.twitter.com/WqnPZbcoWt — Grandayy 🌐 (@grande1899) June 12, 2017

4. Some are just quite painful to see

the floor is 8 hours of sleep pic.twitter.com/ydCfLHJO1t — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 14, 2017

5. While others have a positive message

the floor is putting others down unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/Tb1xrM0Nme — abdul 🚀 (@Advil) June 17, 2017

6. Some centre on popular culture

The floor is Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pic.twitter.com/JscFn3K3z7 — buchanan 👽 (@FASSBENDERST4N) June 14, 2017

7. And can go deep

THE FLOOR IS WRITING YOUR OWN SONGS



Drake: pic.twitter.com/csXRtDD2tC — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) June 17, 2017

8. Really, really deep

The floor is a Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/1YMhmAF1ch — bet365 (@bet365) June 17, 2017

9. But sometimes, honestly, there’s no escaping the floor

The floor is alcohol and bad decisions. pic.twitter.com/rUICK7TyeU — Frank 🦉 (@epiploon_) June 18, 2017

10. The floor can feel shamelessly great

the floor is replying to texts days, even weeks late with "just now seeing this" pic.twitter.com/2K2JDGFQ5y — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 13, 2017

11. And sometimes, there’s no shame at all