11 of the best 'the floor is' memes that are taking over the internet
Most people will remember spending time as a child imagining the floor was lava, and doing everything in your power to avoid it – from jumping across furniture to hanging on to anything within reach.
But who knew that all these years later the game would still be relevant?
The “the floor is” meme has swept social media recently, and these are some of the best examples that people have come up with.
1. Some have been incredibly political
The floor is EU pic.twitter.com/EuGQc5GUaw— WhosAshik? (@JustAshik99) June 18, 2017
2. And not just British politics
The floor is "liberty and justice for all" pic.twitter.com/Y2FhaY4Kgo— quinta b. (@quintabrunson) June 16, 2017
3. Actually, not even current politics
The floor is capitalism pic.twitter.com/WqnPZbcoWt— Grandayy 🌐 (@grande1899) June 12, 2017
4. Some are just quite painful to see
the floor is 8 hours of sleep pic.twitter.com/ydCfLHJO1t— Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) June 14, 2017
5. While others have a positive message
the floor is putting others down unnecessarily pic.twitter.com/Tb1xrM0Nme— abdul 🚀 (@Advil) June 17, 2017
6. Some centre on popular culture
The floor is Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique pic.twitter.com/JscFn3K3z7— buchanan 👽 (@FASSBENDERST4N) June 14, 2017
7. And can go deep
THE FLOOR IS WRITING YOUR OWN SONGS— Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) June 17, 2017
Drake: pic.twitter.com/csXRtDD2tC
8. Really, really deep
The floor is a Premier League title. pic.twitter.com/1YMhmAF1ch— bet365 (@bet365) June 17, 2017
9. But sometimes, honestly, there’s no escaping the floor
The floor is alcohol and bad decisions. pic.twitter.com/rUICK7TyeU— Frank 🦉 (@epiploon_) June 18, 2017
10. The floor can feel shamelessly great
the floor is replying to texts days, even weeks late with "just now seeing this" pic.twitter.com/2K2JDGFQ5y— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) June 13, 2017
11. And sometimes, there’s no shame at all
the floor is loving and supporting your friends pic.twitter.com/9NiaNkKxX6— j (@gIumkid) June 18, 2017
