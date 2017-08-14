11 food combinations that shouldn’t work but totally do

Lots of us have a weird favourite flavour combination that we absolutely love, and our friends think is utterly vile.

Even the professionals have their own rogue combos that sound pretty questionable. Chefs have taken to Reddit to share the ones that really shouldn’t work, but actually do.

Prepare to be both repulsed and intrigued…

1. Peanut butter and pickled stuff

People often claim that peanut butter goes with everything, and according to mccarthybergeron, “pickles and peanut butter” is the way to go.

2. Sometimes fruit and cheese totally works

“Watermelon, mozzarella and reduced balsamic vinegar,” says Reddit user Just1morefix. “Yup, it sounds weird as hell but it is delicious.” To be fair, we think this sounds like an amazing combo, as is mozzarella and peaches. Yum!

3. Peanut butter, jelly and milk

When a rich tea biscuit just won’t do, dylex31 reccomends “A PBJ [peanut butter and jelly] sandwich… dunked in a cold glass of milk.” He’s not alone.

There is no better snack than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with milk — Antonio (@PokerTone) August 13, 2017

4. Banana and duck

This is seriously unexpected, but Reddit’s rr90013 is adamant it’s a hit.

5. Wings and hot fudge sauce

We’d love to know how KingEdTheMagnificent even discovered this combo…

6. Sweet and salty

People can’t get enough of combining sweet and salty things. We agree, but saturnv11’s suggestion of “bacon wrapped Oreos” certainly takes this to the next level.

7. Cinnamon sugar and pizza

“One of my favourites is cinnamon sugar on a pizza,” claims Reddit user Actinglead. “People think I’m weird, but it has an awesome mix of sweet and salty.” OK then.

8. Scallops, lime and strawberry

“Scallops raw with lime and strawberry,” says felicialexis. We’ll have to take their word for that one, mainly due to the ‘raw’ part.

9. Orange peel and black pepper

Let’s hope this is grated into some kind of fancy dessert, then we might just be with Reddit’s yuistu, who says: “Orange peel and black pepper. Like, whoa.”

10. Fish fingers and custard

This sounds like school dinners gone wrong, but according to Medfiend, custard is the dip of choice for the kiddies’ teatime favourite.

11. Coke and red wine

If they didn’t sound so knowledgeable, we might question this, but apparently “Chefs drink it in the kitchen, usually with cheap cooking wine”, or so says rumpsnorthernwall. It’s called “a Kalimotxo and pronounced ‘Calimocho”.