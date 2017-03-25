11 endangered elephants rescued from mud in Cambodia

Eleven endangered wild elephants have been rescued in Cambodia - four days after becoming stuck in mud.

The elephants were rescued in north-eastern Mondulkiri province, home to about 250 wild elephants, said Wildlife Alliance official Bothmroath Lebun.

The chief of Mondulkiri's environment department, Keo Sopheak, who headed the rescue team, said the elephants were sent back to their normal habitat in the jungle.

He said the animals apparently got stuck when they went to drink water at a three-metre (10ft) hole which was left over from US bombing during the Vietnam War.

He said if local villagers had not reported the incident, the elephants would have died from thirst and starvation.