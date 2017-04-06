105-year-old plans to ride a Formula 1 racing car after his roller coaster record-breaker

The 105-year-old man who became the oldest person in the world to ride a roller coaster is already planning his next big feat: to ride a Formula 1 racing car.

Jack Reynolds was presented with his Guinness World Record certificate as his first roller coaster ride in 80 years was broadcast on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

But, keen to outdo himself, his daughter told how the centenarian cannot wait to take on the next big challenge.

A special birthday gift for Jack (Nigel Roddis/PA)

Jayne Goodwin, 56, said: “His ambition at the moment is to go on a race track in a Formula 1 car as a passenger.

“It all started when he was 102 and realised he was the oldest person in the world to do the ice bucket challenge to raise money for ALS.

“Then for his 104th he had a tattoo and in August last year he took a trip on a Tiger Moth biplane, which was televised live.

“He is due to become a great-great-grandfather in October, so he will more than likely do something crazy to celebrate that as well.”

Jayne’s comments came as the family enjoyed Mr Reynolds’ birthday on Thursday at North Yorkshire’s Flamingo Land theme park, following his early morning ride on the Twistosaurus.

Jack rides the Twistosaurus (Nigel Roddis/PA)

Jack, of Hollingwood in Chesterfield, said he was “amazed” by the experience, adding: “Every bit were good.”

As well as ticking off another box on his bumper to-do list he said the event was to help raise funds for the Air Ambulance.

Jayne, the youngest of four siblings, said her father had always been addicted to adventure.

“He was an older parent, nearly 50 when I was born,” she said, “but he always wanted to do everything that younger dads did – we are so close it’s unreal.

“His legs are a bit dodgy now and his hearing isn’t so good, but he’s very healthy.”

Asked what it is that keeps him so fit and healthy, she added: “He has always said that it’s hard work, fresh air and his family – every Sunday, about 14 of us get together in his bungalow.

“That and his daily tot of whiskey.”