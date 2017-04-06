105-year-old becomes oldest person to ride a rollercoaster

A man has celebrated his 105th birthday by becoming the world’s oldest person to ride a rollercoaster.

Jack Reynolds said he was “amazed” by his first ride in 80 years after the moment was broadcast on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday.

He celebrated his milestone birthday on the Twistosaurus attraction at North Yorkshire’s Flamingo Land theme park before being presented with his official framed Guinness World Record certificate.

Amazing jack has just taken on a rollercoaster at 105 but did he break a record?! Find out @GMB at 8:10 pic.twitter.com/V03iPWb3sK — Katy Rickitt (@KatyRickittITV) April 6, 2017

“It were so different,” said the pensioner, comparing the ride to the rollercoasters he remembered from his earlier years, “every bit were good”.

As he was handed a cup of tea, he added that it was his usual drop of whisky in the morning that helped him stay fit and healthy.

But this is not the first world record Jack has set.

He became the oldest person to get a tattoo after he turned 104 last year.

Happy 105th birthday to Jack Reynolds - and congratulations on becoming the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster today! 👏👏👏 @GWR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 6, 2017

Speaking ahead of his impressive rollercoaster feat, the centenarian said: “I went on the aeroplane and that sort of thing. I’ve done some quite exciting things but this is one that really is different!”

As well as ticking off another item on his to-do list, the event was also a fundraiser for the air ambulance.

“Quite often we have the air ambulance over our district and it impressed me it is all run by charity, no help whatsoever, only charity,” he said.

“No help from the Government and I really believe that they should have a lot more funding.”