1,000 free doughnuts up for grabs in Cork this weekend

Cork doughnut lovers are in for a treat this weekend, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Huckleberrys Doughnuts will be celebrating its first birthday on Saturday by handing out free doughnuts to customers at 11am.

Huckleberrys was the first doughnut store in Cork when it opened its doors last year.

The doughnut shop, which is located on South Terrace, previously drew huge crowds last time it gave away free food on National Doughnut Day. (Hungry) people joined the queue before 6am.

Here's a photo showing hundreds of people waiting outside the shop over the summer:

Will you be in Saturday's queue?