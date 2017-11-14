10 tips for saving money and scoring free flights with Norwegian Air

Thousands of savvy frequent flyers save money by collecting air miles and genning up on different loyalty schemes. To the uninitiated, it looks like complicated mathematical jargon but a bit of patience and careful planning does pay off.

Low cost airline Norwegian, who are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their customer loyalty scheme Norwegian Reward this week, has shared 10 easy tips for earning cheaper flights.

Ranked best loyalty scheme at the 2017 Freddie Awards, it works by allowing members to earn CashPoints through Norwegian flight bookings and with other partners including online shopping websites, hotel booking websites and car rental.

Members also receive a ‘reward’ after every sixth flight which includes a choice of free seat reservation, free fast track security and a free checked bag for 12 months.

CashPoints can then be used to buy Norwegian flights. Here are the airline’s top tips for making savings using their scheme.

1. Join Norwegian Reward for free

It costs nothing to join Norwegian’s loyalty programme. Join here.

2. Earn a free flight when booking Premium

Put your hands in the air for our wonderful Premium cabin! Try out our Dreamliner Premium cabin on your next journey with us. #FlyNorwegian PC: @beautyjunkieldn A post shared by Norwegian (@flynorwegian) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

Whether you’re flying for business or leisure, you can earn 20% CashPoints on Premium bookings which would be enough for a free short-haul European flight. There are significant cost savings to be earned on Norwegian flight bookings which can offer between 2 and 20% CashPoints on all ticket types.

3. Share earnings

Pool your CashPoints with up to seven friends or family into one account by opening a Family Account, giving you greater spending power.

4. Collect points online

The Reward eShop is the place to earn CashPoints for online shopping at 1,000 retailers, including Tesco, Argos, Marks & Spencer, Sky, ASOS, and Apple.

5. Double points on hotel bookings in November

Earn double CashPoints on all bookings at Hotels.com on November 18 and 19. Or earn up to 1000 CashPoints per night in high quality hotels around the world using Rocketmiles.

6. Earn points on airport transfers

Members can receive great rates on taxi, shuttle bus or train transfers to and from the airport, earning up to 5% CashPoints whatever country you are in.

7. Driving to the airport? Save on parking

Parking your car can earn you up to 18% CashPoints including discounts of up to 25% on airport car parking.

8. Get discounted flights with lounge access

Our new menu has landed! Choose from a Beef-filled Yorkshire pudding, Forest mushroom risotto or Beetroot & goat's cheese salad – delicious! #travel #foodie #jetsetter A post shared by No1 Lounges (@no1lounges) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Whether you want access to 400 airport VIP lounges worldwide with Lounge Pass or No 1 Lounges access when departing UK airports, earn up to 8% CashPoints or a set CashPoint earn with an exclusive 15-25% lounge entry discount at No1 Lounges.

9. Need a unique travel experience? Explore and earn points

Book tours, tickets, attractions, excursions and activities for holidays and earn 5% CashPoints on all tours and activities with GetYourGuide.

10. Prefer your own wheels? Earn CashPoints on car rental

Choose from 1,000 car rental companies, including Avis, Hertz and Europcar, and earn 3- 5% CashPoints in 30,000 locations worldwide.