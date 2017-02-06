10 reasons winter is the worst season of them all
Of all the four seasons bestowed upon us, winter is undoubtedly the worst. It doesn’t bring the beautiful blooming flowers of spring, the endless BBQ evenings in summer or the colourful autumn leaves – instead it brings grey skies, the death of your social life and a heartbreaking bank account.
Here are 10 reasons winter is the worst season of them all.
1. Shorter days
Mornings GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Dark skies makes it 10 times harder to wake up in the morning, and feels like you’ve spent the entire evening in the office.
2. Dry skin
Sad GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
No matter how many times you moisturise, your face feels like it’ll crack at any second, adopts a lifeless grey hue, and you begin to look a little like Gollum.
3. Weather disappointment
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
The blessing of a white winter never actually happens – just rain and freezing cold air that feels like thousands of tiny knives being thrown at your face.
4. Your empty wallet
Poor GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
After a present-heavy Christmas, expensive St Stephen's Day sales and extravagant new year celebrations, you’re bound to begin the year in the red.
5. Dwindling social life
Gaming GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Your depressing wallet means you’ve an even more tragic social life. There’s only so many evenings you can spend binge-watching series on Netflix.
6. Unflattering clothes
Friends GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
No one looks good in three layers of thermals, Ugg boots, and hat hair. No one.
7. Runny noses
Friends GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
There are germs flying all over the place in winter – everyone gets the lurgies, it’s a given.
8. Cold toilet seat
Disney GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
And cold bedsheets, pillows and duvets. Welcomed and refreshing in the summer months, but uncalled for in winter.
9. De-icing your car
Cars GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
As if the winter morning routine was not painful enough, having to leave an extra 10 minutes to de-ice your car is a pain.
10. General treacherous driving conditions
Awd GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
As is thick fog, strong winds and black ice.
