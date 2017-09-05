10 reasons why Swedes are the most balanced people in the world

The Danes have consistently claimed the top spot for being the happiest people on earth, but Sweden is no stranger to topping global contentment rankings.

Whether it’s for excellence in raising kids, environmental awareness, or doing good deeds for others, the Swedes just seem to get it right.

The secret to the Swedes’ success at life is Lagom (pronounced lah-gom), a Swedish word that means ‘not too much and not too little, but just the right amount’.

It’s about achieving a happy and healthy balance in all aspects of your life, such as eating and drinking in moderation, being environmentally and socially conscious, setting realistic goals and living within your means.

So why and how are they so happy, healthy and well-adjusted, and what can we learn from them to make our own lives more balanced?

1. The quality of life in Sweden is good. Most families have two working parents, so as a household, they tend to be financially comfortable.

2. Swedes are very good at making time for their children. Their philosophy is that everyone should have a daily meal with their family, they get five weeks of paid holiday from work, and everyone is free to enjoy the public outdoor spaces where they can walk, ride or even camp.

3. Taxes are very high, but the money goes on really great health care, free university and social programmes to help people get skills, jobs and opportunities.

4. They have a strong sense of simple, functional design, and this is reflected in a lot of homes, products and services in Sweden. (And it’s not just the Swedes who benefit from their excellent, functional furniture!)

5. Swedes tend to have had a built-in distaste for people that flaunt excessive wealth and consumption. As a result, they tend to live within their means and buy only what they need, rather than what they want.

6. 83% of Swedes said that they trust their government to look after them. This trust is because it protects its citizens’ human rights extremely well, and they know they are unlikely to face discrimination. Several studies document a strong link between trust and happiness.

7. Fika (which roughly translates from Swedish as ‘drinking coffee’, munching on sweet treats and chatting) is very much part of the working day in Sweden. They have 15-minute breaks built into their working schedules twice a day, the idea being that it will make them more productive.

8. Swedes are generally pretty healthy. They drink alcohol in moderation, but the taxes on it are high, so the bars are very expensive. The Nordic diet offers plenty of oily fish, root vegetables and berries, so is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. They don’t tend to be big on red meat.

9. In 2013 Sweden was voted the most sustainable country in the world, a ranking it earned for its use of renewable energy sources and low carbon dioxide emissions, as well as social and governance practices, education and institutional framework.

10. They are pretty liberal and tolerant, and in the Good Country Index 2015, the Swedes were voted the nicest people on the planet. They take care of each other and value honesty and openness.

Summersdale/PA

The Little Book of Lagom – How to Balance Your Life the Swedish Way by Jonny Jackson & Elias Larson is published by Summersdale Publishers, priced £9.99. Available now.