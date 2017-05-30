10 of the best travel hacks to see Ireland on a budget

Travelling to Ireland from afar or planning a staycation this summer? This is the perfect video for you.

A new video released by Tourism Ireland has 10 superb travel hacks for how to make the most of Ireland on a budget.

The travel hacks will ensure you get to enjoy the best Ireland has to offer without breaking the bank.

Travel Hacks for Ireland

1. National Museums and Galleries are free

Take in a free history lesson and surround yourself with culture.

2. Heritage Ireland offers free first Wednesday

On the first Wednesday of every month, all Heritage Ireland sites around the country are free to access.

3. Free events at Culture Night in September

Culture Night brings free events and amazing artistic displays to towns and cities around Ireland every September.

4. Explore the island on foot

You never know who or what you might meet!

5. Eat well for less

From early bird menus before 7pm to farmers' markets for food on the go, there will be something for everyone.

6. Once-in-a-lifetime moments

Glimpse the Northern Lights in Donegal or walk the path of film and TV stars by visiting the locations where Star Wars and Game of Thrones are shot.

7. Catch a trad session

In many pubs around the country, you'll see some in incredible traditional music performances from local musicians - all for free.

8. Festival fun

Ireland has plenty of free walking, arts and food festivals on offer.

9. Keep an eye out for discounts

Plenty of attractions will offer discounts for families, seniors and students.

10. Stay connected

Most places in Ireland will offer free Wi-Fi so you can share your amazing experience with the world.

For more information visit Tourism Ireland.