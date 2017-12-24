10 mildly painful things Reddit users think would do 1 HP of damage in real life

Back to Discover Home

In the world of video games and card games, hit points – or HP – determine your health in the game, but what if HP was applicable to real life?

Reddit users wondered, if that were the case, what would be the lowest possible level of damage someone could take. From bopping your head to the dreaded paper cut, here are their suggestions.

1. Hair

thisisnotacount: “Accidently catching and pulling out a hair.”

Football Pain GIF by Red Bull - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Heels

dawg: “When someone walks up behind you too quickly and steps on your heel.”

Walking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Headphones

IAmKnightSolaire: “When your headphones catch on a door handle and get ripped out.”

Cry Crying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Vehicle entry

Kropladop: “When you enter your vehicle but you forgot that you sun visor is still down from last time you drove it, and you slightly bash your head on it.”

Why Me Crying GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Beer

pirateclub: “Trying to open a beer you thought was a twist top.”

Explode Sports Bar GIF by Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY

blind3rdeye: “and then -1 moral for realising that it actually is a twist top, but years of sedentary lifestyle have made your hands so soft and weak that it’s actually difficult to open.”

6. Tongue

inside4walls: “Maybe burning your tongue just a little. Or biting your tongue when chewing.”

Homer Simpson Eating GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

NoNeedForAName: “And then there’s the poisoned version of this that does continual damage: biting your cheek, which causes it to swell, which causes you to bite it even more.”

7. Dog

BlueAndDog: “When I lean down to pet the puppy and she jumps and headbutts me in the nose.”

Fail Cavalier King Charles GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Water

Catnip_Picard: “Drinking water and accidentally swallow incorrectly for a brief moment.”

Nervous Great British Baking Show GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Sleep

goodmorning_reddit: “When you are about to fall asleep then feel like you are falling so you get spooked and wake up.”

Wake Up Applause GIF by Originals - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Paper cut

waqtik: Papercut.

Game Over GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

GAME. OVER.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Reddit, UK, Reddit, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover