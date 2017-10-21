10 jokes that are so stupid they’re funny
21/10/2017 - 20:12:20Back to Discover Home
They say the best things in life are free, and nothing encapsulates that quite like a silly joke.
So, for a moment of respite from whatever stresses you might have going on, here’s a collection of the very silliest the internet has to offer.
In a hugely popular thread, Reddit user thinwashere asked “what’s a joke so stupid it’s funny?” – here are the best answers.
1. I still remember what my grandpa said right before he kicked the bucket:
“How far do you think I can kick this bucket?” – Munninnu
2. I used to have two kidneys. Then I grew up.
Now I have two adult knees. – FEED_ME_STORIES
3. A man is washing the car with his son.
The son asks, “Dad, can’t you just use a sponge?” – Rndomguytf
4. What do you call a Frenchman wearing sandals?
Philippe Philoppe. – Renderclippur
5. I had to sell my vacuum cleaner…
… Because it was just collecting dust. – Crypto7899
6. What’s the stupidest animal in the jungle?
A polar bear – RyanIVanhorn
7. A limbo champion walks into a bar
They are disqualified. – omooney
8. How do you think the unthinkable?
With an itheberg. inna_kotova
9. And the lord said unto John, “come forth and receive eternal life.”
But John came fifth and won a toaster. – duckemblues
10. Two goldfish are in a tank.
One looks to the other and says, “You man the guns while I drive.” Gmanun
Join the conversation - comment here