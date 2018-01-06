10 film titles which sound dirty when you censor them
Sometimes, left to people’s imaginations, censorship can make things seem dirtier than they really are.
A perfect case in point has been displayed by Twitter users, who have been sharing movie titles in the thousands but with one small change – they’ve starred out some of the letters, to leave things looking a little dodgy.
If you’re not quite sure how this is possible, here’s 10 excellent examples – you’ll soon get the gist.
1. Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Who F***ed Roger Rabbit #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— RJ (@1stAztecWarrior) January 6, 2018
2. James and the Giant Peach
James And The Giant P****. #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— Twitchy Side Eye (@GenKent1) January 6, 2018
3. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chitty Chitty *ang Bang #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— Kaleigh (@Chikasawawa) January 6, 2018
4. Fight Club
F*** Club— RJ (@1stAztecWarrior) January 6, 2018
#BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty
5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Fantastic Beasts & Where to F*** Them #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— Luigi Grosu (@LuigiGrosu) January 6, 2018
6. School of Rock
School of *ock!!! #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— Nick Rinks (@Mr_Awesome89) January 6, 2018
7. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Goblet of F****(not given) #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— Louis Tomlinson (@bazingamofo) January 6, 2018
8. The Polar Express
#BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty The P**** Express— Copper Capulet: Former Fetus For Diversity (@ChanteJulietta) January 6, 2018
9. Finding Dory
F***ing Dory— RJ (@1stAztecWarrior) January 6, 2018
#BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty
10. Sausage Party
Sausage Party #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty— Lonnie L. Fields, III (@HattoriHanzo117) January 6, 2018
Some don’t need any changing…
