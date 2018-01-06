10 film titles which sound dirty when you censor them

Sometimes, left to people’s imaginations, censorship can make things seem dirtier than they really are.

A perfect case in point has been displayed by Twitter users, who have been sharing movie titles in the thousands but with one small change – they’ve starred out some of the letters, to leave things looking a little dodgy.

If you’re not quite sure how this is possible, here’s 10 excellent examples – you’ll soon get the gist.

1. Who Framed Roger Rabbit

2. James and the Giant Peach

James And The Giant P****. #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty — Twitchy Side Eye (@GenKent1) January 6, 2018

3. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

4. Fight Club

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts & Where to F*** Them #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty — Luigi Grosu (@LuigiGrosu) January 6, 2018

6. School of Rock

7. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Goblet of F****(not given) #BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty — Louis Tomlinson (@bazingamofo) January 6, 2018

8. The Polar Express

#BleepAFilmToMakeItSoundDirty The P**** Express — Copper Capulet: Former Fetus For Diversity (@ChanteJulietta) January 6, 2018

9. Finding Dory

10. Sausage Party

Some don’t need any changing…