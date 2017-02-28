10 fabulous pancakes to admire this Shrove Tuesday if you're extra

If you clicked on this article to find out what “extra” means, Urban Dictionary defines it to be “over the top”, “excessive” and “dramatic”, which indeed these pancakes are.

Feast your eyes on these fabulous pancakes in celebration of Shrove Tuesday because nothing says glamour like a full stomach.

1. A pink pancake pile

Pink to make the Instagram foodies wink.

2. Pancakes with the emphasis on the cake

Thicker pancakes have become an internet sensation as of late with their wobble and pure indulgence.

3. Blue fruity tower

Like something you might see hung in an art gallery.

4. Marvellous marshmallow

Mmm.. Who else could do with these this morning? 😛💕 #breakfast #pancakes #pinkpancakes #pink #inspo #pinkspo #cute #sweettooth #food #inspo #foodspo A post shared by A Y ↓ J O R D A N (@___aysjordan) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

A glimpse at what heaven must look like.

5. Eccentric Eton mess

Thick, fruity and slopped on a plate. There’s nothing better to wake up to than this.

6. A floral one

Very pretty pineapple pancakes😍 A post shared by Amber Rose Ellen (@miss_rose_ellen) on Nov 20, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

That awkward moment when a pancake is prettier than you…

7. Just a pancake Lady Gaga

@ladygaga Pancake Art. Like her or not she is insanely talented and put on quite an impressive show last night. She definitely has our respect, not huge fans of pop music but we tip our spatula to you Gaga. Made for @tastemade #dancakes #pancakeart #ladygaga A post shared by Dancakes (@drdancake) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

P-p-p-pancake face p-p-pancake face.

8. Rainbow pancakes

The real way to taste the rainbow.

9. Chocolate ice cream pancakes

Sundays are all about sleep ins and chocolate brownie pancakes stacked so high that you become an architect! A post shared by Raw & Vegan Food Melbourne (@_rawbeet) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

A freakshake-esque delight.

10. Fluffy Japanese pancakes

Now that's a pancake!!! #fluffypancakes #insiderfood A post shared by INSIDER food (@thisisinsiderfood) on Dec 2, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

And finally, these little lovelies. So innocent and soft are these pancakes, you’d be afraid to curse in front of them as they’ll weep butter.