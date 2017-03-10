10 Crufts dogs that you can totally relate to

The doors to the world’s largest dog show opened, welcoming hundreds of the nation’s most talented and beautiful canines to compete against one another to be crowned the best.

Here are 10 from the first day of Crufts you can totally relate to…

1. When you’re too cool for kisses but your grandmother insists you give her one anyway.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

2. When you spent an hour straightening your hair and will do anything to protect it.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

3. When your mates told you flares were out of fashion but deep down you know you’re a trendsetter.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

4. When time is money and your ride is too slow.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

5. When your mate gives you a hug but you’re not a fan of physical contact.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

6. When you’re playing the ‘got ya nose’ game and you think “let’s finish this”.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

7. When you turn up to da club in the same outfit as your mate.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

8. When you’re too important for public transport but limos are nice.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

9. When you’ve had a tough day at school and all you wanna do is go home and write about it in your journal.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

1o. When you’re an independent woman and you don’t need a prize to tell you so.