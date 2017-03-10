10 Crufts dogs that you can totally relate to
The doors to the world’s largest dog show opened, welcoming hundreds of the nation’s most talented and beautiful canines to compete against one another to be crowned the best.
Here are 10 from the first day of Crufts you can totally relate to…
1. When you’re too cool for kisses but your grandmother insists you give her one anyway.
2. When you spent an hour straightening your hair and will do anything to protect it.
3. When your mates told you flares were out of fashion but deep down you know you’re a trendsetter.
4. When time is money and your ride is too slow.
5. When your mate gives you a hug but you’re not a fan of physical contact.
6. When you’re playing the ‘got ya nose’ game and you think “let’s finish this”.
7. When you turn up to da club in the same outfit as your mate.
8. When you’re too important for public transport but limos are nice.
9. When you’ve had a tough day at school and all you wanna do is go home and write about it in your journal.
1o. When you’re an independent woman and you don’t need a prize to tell you so.
