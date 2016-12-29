Your Apple Watch wants to help you be more active in the new year

Apple is encouraging Apple Watch users to “Ring in the New Year” by introducing a new fitness challenge and achievement medal for January.

The new challenge, which has been made available in the Activity app, asks users to close all three of their activity rings (Move, Exercise and Stand) every day for an entire week.

A special achievement medal will be awarded to those who complete the challenge, which users will be able to share with friends via social media. You’ll also earn special stickers for the Messages app by completing the challenge.

In order to finish the challenge, Apple said users have to fill each of their three rings every day between Monday and Sunday in a single week, starting from Monday January 2.

The Apple Watch has become a noticeably more health and well-being focused device in 2016, with Apple introducing the Breathe app and more exercise options as part of the watchOS 3 update. The second generation of Apple Watch was also made waterproof and able to track swimming activity for the first time.

The Ring in the New Year challenge will be looking to take advantage of the surge of people who look to begin the new year by doing more exercise. With a number of people also likely to have received an Apple Watch for Christmas, perhaps a spike in the number of completed New Year’s Resolutions could be on the cards in early 2017.