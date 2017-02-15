YouPorn will now pay you up to $25,000 if you report bugs on its site

Adult site YouPorn has announced the creation of a bug bounty programme to pay users who identify and report issues they discover on the platform.

YouPorn says it is working with bug bounty provider HackerOne to offer the service. It has created a page on the HackerOne site that lists the rewards on offer as well as ways to report any issues.

(Screenshot)

The minimum reward on offer is $50, while the biggest is $25,000 should you uncover a serious vulnerability with the YouPorn website.

YouPorn vice president Brad Burns said: “We encourage researchers to reach out and let us know if they find any potential issues and we will be happy to work to resolve the issue quickly.

“We guarantee that they are to be fairly rewarded for their time and effort.”

(Screenshot)

To be eligible for a reward, users have to be the first to report a problem through the HackerOne page. Several other major sites, including Facebook, also run bug bounty programmes to help crowd-source monitoring of their websites.

“We are, of course, already equipped with an excellent developer and security staff,” Burns said.

“But vulnerabilities and breaches are ongoing, so it is important to continuously stay as many steps ahead of potential online threats as possible.”