You need to download the latest version of Windows 10 before June

It’s time to update your operating system, because service support for the first version of Windows 10 is getting dropped at the end of May.

If you don’t update to version 1607 of Windows 10 by June, you won’t get any service support at all for consumer or business editions.

The Anniversary Update you need became available last August, a year after the original Windows 10 launch. It’s been patched a few times since then though.

De Windows 1 a Windows 10 en un solo gif: pic.twitter.com/a2ZxNpSONJ — pictoline (@pictoline) July 28, 2015

Not updating will mean your Windows device will be at risk of security issues.

The end of the service had been scheduled for March, but Microsoft told users it had been pushed back to May in its TechNet blog

But why now?

Microsoft will only support two versions of Windows 10 at a time, so this may mean it’s launching the Creators Update around June. This much anticipated version will allow more extensions for its Edge web browser, 3D capabilities in Microsoft Paint, and reduced blue light, amongst other changes.