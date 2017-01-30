You can wash this new smartphone with soap and water

If you’re a germaphobe or just have an unhappy habit of getting caught in rainstorms then this new smartphone may be just what you need.

The Kyocera rafre handset is designed to be washed under a tap with soap and the touchscreen functions still work when it’s wet or when you’re wearing gloves.

It’s even resistant to hot water, making it a perfect addition when reposing in the bath or texting while washing dishes.

It’s actually the second soap-washable smartphone to be produced by the Japanese company.

The bad news?

The Android handset, which goes on sale in March, will only be available in Japan initially.

It runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat) and has a 13 megapixel rear-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The handset also sells itself heavily on featuring a “cooking app that can be operated with hand gestures” so users can “scroll through recipes, set timers and even answer calls without having to touch the device”.

It comes in pale pink, white, and light blue and so far no price has been released.