You can now virtually experience Donald Trump in the Oval Office, if you're into that

For some people simply imagining Donald Trump in the Oval Office is too much, but it’s still an intriguing setting to picture the new president in.

A new virtual reality experience for the HTC Vive lets users walk around a dimly lit Oval Office at 2am, with Trump “vigilant against the encroaching darkness”.

The experience’s creators MacInnes Scott seemingly want users to make their own mind up about what it’s all supposed to mean, but you can’t help feeling just a little creeped out by it all.

It’s probably best not to read too much into the connotations of the video going completely blank for the final third…

The hyper-realistic shots are supposed to be of Trump deep in thought.

“It’s 2am in the Oval Office. The phone is ringing but nobody is picking up. President Trump is vigilant against the encroaching darkness. His focus is intense. Is he leaning against his desk in contemplation or pushing off towards an unknown future?” the creators wrote.

If you’re into that kind of thing, the experience is available for free on the Viveport app store.