You can now play a piano duet with Google
17/02/2017
Google’s new tool is going to be a popular one with musicians. Play a melody into A.I. Duet and the computer will join in with you.
When it plays with you, it doesn’t use a pre-programmed response.
Instead, it learns each time it hears music, building maps of the relationships between notes to create a melody.
This means each person who plays on the site will get a different accompanying melody, even if you’re just randomly clicking on the keyboard.
The fun feature is part of a wider project, Magenta, which aims to “make music and art using machine learning”. Pretty darn cool.
