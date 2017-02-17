You can now play a piano duet with Google

Google’s new tool is going to be a popular one with musicians. Play a melody into A.I. Duet and the computer will join in with you.

When it plays with you, it doesn’t use a pre-programmed response.

Instead, it learns each time it hears music, building maps of the relationships between notes to create a melody.

This means each person who plays on the site will get a different accompanying melody, even if you’re just randomly clicking on the keyboard.

(A.I. duet)

The fun feature is part of a wider project, Magenta, which aims to “make music and art using machine learning”. Pretty darn cool.