You can now fly from Cork or Dublin to Chicago with WOW air

Chicago is the latest destination available at discount rates from Cork and Dublin thanks to the low-cost airline WOW air.

The flights, which are starting on July 13, will fly four times a week into O'Hare Airport, Chicago, all year round.

The flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and prices start at €139 one way, including taxes and charges.

Skúli Mogensen, CEO of WOW air, said: “We are very pleased to be flying WOW air passengers from Dublin and Cork to the Windy City.

“Chicago is one of the USA’s most iconic and important cities, and is steeped in history and culture.”

Commissioner at Chicago Department of Aviation, Ginger S. Evans said: “This announcement is great news for the City of Chicago and O’Hare International Airport.

“I want to thank WOW air for choosing Chicago as its first central destination in North America.”