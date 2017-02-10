You can make Donald Trump say whatever you want with this new app

Find yourself disagreeing with some of the things Donald Trump says?

Well, now there is a way to make the US president say exactly what you want him to say.

DJ Trump Video

DJ Trump is an app that lets its users control Trump’s every word and comes with Trump classics such as “You’re fired” and “Make America great again”.

The app’s database contains more than 4,500 words spoken by the man himself – which you can use to write things you want Trump to say.

It also has a video generator, meaning you can actually see Trump say those sentences in spliced-up footage.

DJ Trump Video

DJ Trump was co-founded by Erik Westland and Phil Hu, both Harvard Business School graduates.

Westland said: “We’ve had people parody famous movie quotes and write spoken word poetry, but our users tell us they mostly use it to respond to friends’ texts.”

Donald J Trump video footage: hey i just met you and this is crazy but heres my number so call me maybe

Hu said the project was more of a fun gift to “friends who feel passionate on either side of the aisle. It’s a way to vent frustrations or show support”.

DJ Trump is currently available on the web and Android devices, with iOS apps on its way.