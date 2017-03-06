You can find Kong's Skull Island on Google Maps

King Kong’s mysterious home of Skull Island is a mystery no more – the island now shows up on Google Maps.

Complete with mixed reviews – some have complimented the cuisine while others have complained of food poisoning – Skull Island can now be found just below the Equator in the South Pacific.

(Screenshot)

Naturally, there’s a strong tie-in with the new Skull Island movie – click the link on the Google Maps info and you’re taken to the film’s official site.

There’s also a host of amusing images that have been added to the location’s information section, including some fairly liberal use of Photoshop to create imaginative Kong-related images.

It’s a fun way to lose 10 minutes of your day.