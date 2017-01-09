Yes, SatNav jeans are a thing now and they could be the future of how you get home

Forget Ubers and night Tube, the year is 2017 and the way to get home after a night out is by listening to what your jeans are telling you.

‘Smart’ jeans, by French firm Spinali Designs, have been unveiled at the annual CES Tech show in Las Vegas, containing a built-in GPS which vibrates to direct you to your destination.

Monica Mogavero of Spinali Designs said: “The idea is that in the future we might get burnt out with looking at our phones so instead of staring at your phone all the time, it is integrated into your clothing, instead of constantly checking your phone and looking at your phone.”

Priced at about £80, the jeans automatically connect via bluetooth to a smartphone when pulled on. The wearer then has to type their destination into a dedicated app…and then, you’re off.

Monica added: “You don’t even have to use the technology if you don’t want to, you can just use the jeans.”

The future’s bright, the future’s dark-wash denim.

Fashion GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

