Yes, retro patent art is a thing and this start-up company will help you decorate your home with it

You can now tech your obsession with retro with technology to the next level, thanks to this start-up firm.

Retro Patents lets you buy limited-edition prints of famous patents to hang on your wall at home – if that’s the kind of thing that floats your boat.

The patent prints for sale include games consoles – such as the original Nintendo Gameboy and Sony PlayStation and mobile devices – including the Apple iPhone and original BlackBerry.

You will also find prints of more ubiquitous inventions like the humble calculator or computer mouse…

Gameboy

A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:50am PST

Blue Origin

BlackBerry

A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:32am PST

Calculator

A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:30am PST

Kindle

Reading an ebook on your kindle over the holidays? 💡We're paying tribute to the original Amazon invention on retropatents.com 👈🏻 A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:20am PST

iPhone

Some more art for the walls! Thanks @retropatents! #retropatents #patents #iphone #iphone3g #apple #artwork #limitededition #stevejobs A photo posted by Stephen Penny (@sr_penny) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Super Nintendo Controller

Airbnb

We all love and use Airbnb for our accommodation needs 🏡 Did you know that the company has patented the "Automated Determination of Booking Availability"? A multi billion dollar business which grew from a single spark of inspiration💡❤️ This print is our tribute and is available as a limited edition from retropatents.com 👈🏻 A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:31am PST

Mouse

The Tamagotchi

Tamagotchi is 20 years old this week. What virtual pet did you have? Check out our limited edition Tamagotchi patent print at retropatents.com. A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Nintendo 64

The latest n64 patent print, lit up for all the gamers💡get your limited edition version from retropatents.com 👈🏻 A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Dec 20, 2016 at 8:54am PST

Sony Playstation

A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:14am PST

PageRank