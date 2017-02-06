Yes, retro patent art is a thing and this start-up company will help you decorate your home with it
You can now tech your obsession with retro with technology to the next level, thanks to this start-up firm.
Retro Patents lets you buy limited-edition prints of famous patents to hang on your wall at home – if that’s the kind of thing that floats your boat.
The patent prints for sale include games consoles – such as the original Nintendo Gameboy and Sony PlayStation and mobile devices – including the Apple iPhone and original BlackBerry.
You will also find prints of more ubiquitous inventions like the humble calculator or computer mouse…
Retro Patents is launching today!!! 🚀🚀🚀 What better way to mark the occasion than introducing our Blue Origin rocket patent as captured by @cdcwatson All prints are now available on Retropatents.com 👈🏻 As a special offer to our Instagram community, we've introduced a 20% discount on all prints for today only! Just use the code LAUNCH when checking out to redeem your discount 😀 Happy Launch Day!
We all love and use Airbnb for our accommodation needs 🏡 Did you know that the company has patented the "Automated Determination of Booking Availability"? A multi billion dollar business which grew from a single spark of inspiration💡❤️ This print is our tribute and is available as a limited edition from retropatents.com 👈🏻
Retro Patents is launching in 5 days! 🚀 Here's our latest addition to the site paying respect to the Apple Mouse 💡❤️ This patent titled 'Cursor Control Device for use with Display Systems' was filed on the 19th of July, 1982. Included with the Lisa system in 1983, this mouse was unique in that it used a steel ball, instead of the usual rubber found in subsequent and modern mice. It connected to the computer by means of a standard DE-9 and unique squeeze-release connector. It was this mouse that established Apple's mouse as a one-button device for over 20 years. Apple used the exact same internal components in a different housing for the Macintosh mouse a few years later.
The infamous PageRank patent was filed (and named after) Google's co-founder Larry Page in 1998. PageRank works by counting the number and quality of links to a page to determine how important it was. This improvement over other search engines, who were using standard vector based models, ensured that Google became the de facto search portal for the World Wide Web 💡 Amazing to think that a company with 70,000 employees and valued at $560B all started with a simple idea, captured in our latest patent print 🙌🏻 ❤️
