Yes, retro patent art is a thing and this start-up company will help you decorate your home with it

Back to Business Home

You can now tech your obsession with retro with technology to the next level, thanks to this start-up firm.

Retro Patents lets you buy limited-edition prints of famous patents to hang on your wall at home – if that’s the kind of thing that floats your boat.

The patent prints for sale include games consoles – such as the original Nintendo Gameboy and Sony PlayStation and mobile devices – including the Apple iPhone and original BlackBerry.

You will also find prints of more ubiquitous inventions like the humble calculator or computer mouse…

Gameboy

Blue Origin

BlackBerry

Calculator

A photo posted by Retro Patents (@retropatents) on

Kindle

iPhone

Super Nintendo Controller

Airbnb

Mouse

The Tamagotchi

Nintendo 64

Sony Playstation

PageRank
KEYWORDS: Retro Patents

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets