Xbox is releasing a Netflix-style service for gamers
01/03/2017
Video games are expensive, and that’s tortuous because there are so many good ones.
But like Netflix has managed to do with TV and film, Xbox is giving gamers a chance to enjoy all that content for a fixed price.
Introducing Xbox Game Pass.
This Spring, expand your gaming horizons. #XboxGamePass is coming soon: https://t.co/47JtE8YEBy pic.twitter.com/qaYjAADX8C— Xbox UK (@xboxuk) February 28, 2017
The service, launching this spring, gives players access to over 100 games for Xbox One and 360 for £7.99 a month – and the big hitters are there.
The announcement explicitly mentioned Halo 5: Guardians, NBA 2K16 and LEGO Batman. Tekken, Mad Max and Gears of War are also accounted for.
Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be the first to get a go on the service but before long there could be a whole lot more Xbox and chilling going on.
