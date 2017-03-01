Xbox is releasing a Netflix-style service for gamers

Video games are expensive, and that’s tortuous because there are so many good ones.

But like Netflix has managed to do with TV and film, Xbox is giving gamers a chance to enjoy all that content for a fixed price.

Introducing Xbox Game Pass.

The service, launching this spring, gives players access to over 100 games for Xbox One and 360 for £7.99 a month – and the big hitters are there.

The announcement explicitly mentioned Halo 5: Guardians, NBA 2K16 and LEGO Batman. Tekken, Mad Max and Gears of War are also accounted for.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be the first to get a go on the service but before long there could be a whole lot more Xbox and chilling going on.