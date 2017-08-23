Wow Air announce four new US destinations; flights from Dublin start at €129.99

Wow Air has announced flights from Ireland to four new US destinations via Reykjavik: Detroit, St Louis, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Flights will commence in 2018, with fares from Dublin Airport starting at €129.99, including taxes and charges.

The new routes will commence from: Detroit: April 25, 2018;

Cleveland: May 3, 2018;

Cincinnati: May 9, 2018;

St Louis: May 17, 2018.

All routes will operate flights up to four times a week.

"At Wow Air, we are committed to our mission of offering our Irish passengers more affordable travel options to North America at the lowest fares," said Skúli Mogensen, CEO and founder of Wow Air

"Our new US destinations, starting in 2018, will give our passengers even more ways to explore the cities and landscapes of America’s rich and diverse Midwest region."

Wow Air flies Dublin to Reykjavik five times weekly, increasing to daily in peak summer times.

From Ireland, the airline currently flies, via Reykjavik, to New York, Boston, Washington DC, Toronto, Montréal, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Pittsburgh.