Work begins on €2.9m retail development at Belfast International Airport

Work has begun on a £2.5m (€2.9m) retail, food and fuel forecourt at Belfast International Airport.

A total of 35 full and part-time jobs will be created, generating about £500k (€587k) in wages.

The contract to build on the 1.6-acre site was awarded to building and civil engineering contractors, RJ McKelvey Ltd of Castlederg, County Tyrone.

Robert McKelvey from RJ McKelvey Ltd said: "We're delighted to have won this important contract.

"This is a home-grown company awarding a contract to another local firm, and that means it's a win-win for the local economy."

Developer Moorefield Contracts said RJ McKelvey Ltd had the right level of know-how and experience to complete the privately-financed construction project.

Canice Mallaghan, of Moorefield Contracts, said: "A proven track record in construction, combined with an ability to stick to budget, were important factors in awarding the contract to RJ McKelvey Ltd.

"We're pleased that the work is going to be carried out by a local firm that has earned an enviable reputation over its 31 years in operation.

"We have some top high street names lined up to take space in our development."