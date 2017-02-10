Wine Glass Mask 'will make drinking your wine a more enriching experience'

A new glass design that fits the contours of your face like a mask will vastly improve the experience of drinking wine, its inventors claim.

The aptly named Wine Glass Mask has been created, its designers say, to control the flow of oxygen in such a way that when it’s lifted to your face it focuses the aroma of the wine you’re drinking.

The mask has specially positioned air holes on the side of the glass through which air flows, pushing the scent from the wine up towards the drinker’s nose.

The closure of the mask over the mouth and nose then also reduces the amount of nitrogen and oxygen escaping and the result, the makers say, is a much more enriching experience.

There are even two colours of glass to choose from should you decide to back the company’s Kickstarter campaign, which at the time of writing has made a solid if unspectacular start, having earned just over $1,000 of its target goal of $78,000 in about a week.