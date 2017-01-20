What happens when you throw gamers into real-life Halo Wars 2?
Halo Wars 2 will be here on February 21, marking a major return for the Halo universe in the shape of the real-time strategy game set within the universe of Spartans and Warhogs.
Ahead of the full launch and to mark the arrival of the open beta – which can be downloaded between now and January 30 – Xbox decided to have some fun with some unsuspecting Halo fans.
And by that we mean they turned a seemingly cool early look at the game into a real-life battlefield experience.
