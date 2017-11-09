Wexford pub celebrates with a ‘double’ at National Irish Awards.

The Porter House, Castlebridge, Wexford is celebrating after winning National Irish Pub of the Year and Best Local Pub at the Irish Pub Awards held last night at the RDS, Dublin.

Over 300 publicans from across Ireland were in attendance to applaud the owners of The Porter House, Myles and Sharon Doyle, who said they were “shocked but delighted” to win the awards.

Myles and Sharon Doyle of The Porter House in Wexford. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

The Irish Pub Awards is a joint venture between the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).