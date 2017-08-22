Web Summit to hire 40 new employees

Europe’s largest tech event Web Summit today announced plans to increase its workforce by an additional 40 employees over the next six months.

The company, who have made over 40 hires over the past three months, are looking to hire across a range of roles from engineering to sales over the next six months for their Dublin HQ and new roles in San Francisco and Hong Kong. These roles are in addition to their office in Lisbon.

News of this expansion comes as they announce new political headliners to their roster of speakers for Web Summit 2017. Today the company confirm that Francois Hollande, Al Gore and Margrethe Vestager will all take to the stage in November.

Paddy Cosgrave, CEO of Web Summit, also confirmed today that Web Summit will be giving away 50 tickets to every secondary school in Ireland so that the entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow get the opportunity to hear from and learn from these world class speakers.

Paddy Cosgrave, CEO, Web Summit, said: "Three months ago we announced a recruitment drive for 40 positions. We filled these positions and a further five roles.

"Today we are announcing that we will fill another 40 positions over the next six months both in Dublin and new roles in San Francisco and Hong Kong.

"This is an exciting new chapter in Web Summit where we have scaled rapidly.

"Whilst we can no longer claim to be startup we have kept the disruptive spirit that has helped us grow so quickly. As we continue to grow our events with an incredible roster of world figures such as Francois Hollande and Al Gore and the heads of big tech companies including Intel, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Facebook, we think it’s essential we play our part in supporting the leaders of tomorrow.

"We will give away 50 tickets to every secondary school in Ireland so they can experience Web Summit and learn from our amazing speakers.”