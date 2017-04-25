Web Summit creates 40 new jobs at Dublin headquarters

40 new jobs have been announced for Dublin by Web Summit today, and co-founder and CEO Paddy Cosgrave praised the city as he confirmed the news.

The head of Web Summit is not ruling out the possibility of hosting an event in Dublin in the future.

"We launch new events and move our existing events around," said Paddy Cosgrave

"I think Dublin is an incredible city to host a conference. It was the birthplace of Web Summit and so many other great events, and we will definitely be considering it over the coming months."

The high-profile tech gathering was moved to Lisbon last year, after being held here in the seven previous years.

The new roles created by the Dublin-based firm will be in sales, engineering and policy.

“Dublin is a very important part of the Web Summit DNA with our operations continuing to be based in our office in Tramway House," said Mr Cosgrave.

"As we continue to expand across the world and to improve the experience of our attendees across our events, we are looking for talented people across a range of disciplines.

“We want to hear from people who are looking for a unique and interesting opportunity for the next chapter in our growth. Trinity degrees optional.”