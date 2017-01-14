Watch these lucky gamers get first dibs on Nintendo Switch

Maybe you’ve already heard everything you need to know about Nintendo’s new Switch console – players can easily go between at-home and portable gaming, it will be priced at £280, and you’ll be able to buy it in the UK from March 3.

But have you seen people playing on the Nintendo Switch yet? No? Well, you’re about to now.

Erm, HOW fun did Mario Kart look?!

ICYMI, a small portable screen can be removed from the main hub of the console and connected to the device’s modular Joy-Con controllers to create a mobile, handheld gaming device.

(Koji Sasahara/AP)

This is Nintendo’s first home video game console since the Wii U. Along with Mario Kart Deluxe 8, Nintendo switch games you can expect to see include Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. When it comes to existing third-party games, FIFA and Skyrim are also making the jump to the system.

The Joy-Con controllers will include a touchpoint for amiibo figures – figures which can be added to games when triggered by the touchpoint. And there’s also an InfraRed motion camera for detecting objects in certain games.