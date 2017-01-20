Watch General Motor's driverless car take a trip around San Francisco

Testing and researching autonomous car technology is the on-trend thing to do in the motoring industry right now, so naturally General Motors has followed the likes of Google, Ford and Uber by showing off their own public testing.

Kyle Vogt, the boss of self-driving start-up firm Cruise Automation, which just so happened to have been recently bought by GM, tweeted a video supposedly of dash cam footage of General Motors’ car – The Verge is reporting it was a Chevrolet Bolt – navigating San Francisco autonomously.

Took GM Pres. Dan Ammann for a ride in a Cruise AV. https://t.co/xGfGZwNgRY — Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) January 19, 2017

As the tweet says, Vogt says he has General Motors president Dan Ammann with him, and the whole experience was led by Cruise’s mobile app, which the company says is used to set pick-up and drop-off locations.

Unlike a lot of its rivals, GM has said little until now on its plans for driverless cars – this video being the first time any actual testing has been seen.

Meanwhile Google is very publicly testing self-driving cars on the streets of Mountain View in California, close to its headquarters, while Uber has cars on the streets of Pittsburgh having had a test in San Francisco cut short by the authorities after the company failed to obtain the correct permit for the trial.