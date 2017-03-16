WATCH: Denis Brosnan discusses Brexit's impact on Ireland and shares advice for new businesses

One of Ireland’s leading businessmen, Denis Brosnan, has told of how no one yet knows of Brexit implications but advised companies dependent on UK markets to start exploring business streams elsewhere.

Brosnan was in reflective mood at the recent inaugural Limerick Chamber Regional Leaders’ Programme as he also shared advice for start-ups, told who his greatest influencer was and how one of the most important pieces of advice he got was to get good sleep.

The event was the launch of the Leaders’ Programme in partnership with Dell EMC and University of Limerick.

The programme will see five leadership talks delivered by regional and national business people to 150 participants signed up to the programme.