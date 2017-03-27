Vodafone gives high speed broadband to 15 rural towns to help business

Vodafone is giving high speed broadband to 15 rural towns in Ireland to help grow business.

The new initiative will offer business hubs in 15 towns across Ireland, one gigabit broadband connectivity for two years free of charge.

The Initiative is now open to hubs based in 15 towns – Dundalk, Cavan town, Carrigaline, Sligo, Letterkenny, Wexford town, Drogheda, Portlaoise, Castlebar, Mullingar, Newbridge, Ennis, Ratheniska, Tralee and Carlow town.

The free connection is designed to give struggling companies a chance in remote areas of the country.

It has the potential to create thousands of jobs in the selected towns.

Anne O'Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, added: “When we helped to launch the Ludgate Hub last year, we wanted to establish a blueprint for other towns across the country to replicate Skibbereen’s success, which if mirrored, has the potential to create and secure thousands of jobs in rural Ireland.

"Today we have realised that vision with the launch of our Gigabit Hub initiative, helping 15 towns to become part of the Gigabit society and becoming a beacon of innovation for the rest of the country. We now want to encourage communities in these other towns to follow Ludgate’s lead and leverage Gigabit connectivity to boost the local economy.”

The application process is now open and will run until Friday 21st April. Hubs interested in applying for the 1 Gigabit broadband connection can find out more about the initiative and register their interest at www.vodafone.ie/connected-futures.