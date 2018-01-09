Vision-net acquired by Italian company

Dublin-based business intelligence company Vision-net has been acquired by global financial technology company CRIF for an undisclosed sum, writes Geoff Percival.

The main beneficiary of the deal will be Vision-net founder, owner and managing director Christine Cullen who said the company will now be strengthened under new ownership.

Christine Cullen

“Vision-net has built an exceptionally strong business in Ireland over the last 26 years, and we are now excited to position the company for further growth. Our company is innovation-led and delivering a high-quality service to our clients is our top priority. CRIF is one of the world’s leading fintechs and, most importantly, shares our same values, culture, and ambitions for the business,” Ms Cullen said.

“Being part of the CRIF family positions Vision-net to further enhance our product offering and, thereby, to continue to deliver innovative, unrivalled analysis for our customers,” she added.

Ms Cullen will remain as the head of the Irish business and will work alongside CRIF’s regional director for the UK and Ireland Sara Costantini in implementing its business strategy in Ireland.

Headquartered in Bologna, CRIF is a global player in the area of business information, analytics and credit bureau services for a range of clients. Its services are used by 240,000 consumers. It generated revenues of more than €500m last year and is ranked as European leader in banking credit information.

Ms Costantini called the deal “a step forward to what I regard as a very strategic market”.