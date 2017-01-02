Video games to check out in 2017

Last year will be remembered for a lot of ups and downs, but the quality of games released was consistently excellent.

There were mega blockbuster releases like Uncharted 4, Dishonored 2 and Titanfall 2 which lit up the lives of proper gamers.

So, in the spirit of bettering ourselves each new year, here’s a look at three of the most hotly anticipated games of 2017.

Our pick of the bunch would definitely be the Red Dead Redemption sequel, which Rockstar teased with this cryptic tweet back in October

Many games already have release dates for early in the year including Resident Evil 7, Halo Wars 2 and Kingdom Hearts 3.

Controllers at the ready.